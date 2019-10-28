Month-long DITF-2020 begins from January 1

DHAKA, Oct 28, 2019 (BSS) – The 25th Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF-2020) will begin from January 2020 at the Sher-E-Bangla Nagar, adjacent to Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC), in the city.

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) has already formed different sub committees for grand success of the month-long fair, said Director General of the EPB Avijit Chowdhury while presiding over a sub-committee meeting for completing the ‘Publicity, Publication, Printing and Souvenir’ related works at EPB conference room in the city.

Representatives from Commerce Ministry, Foreign Ministry, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), Press Information Department (PID), Department of Film and Publication, Bangladesh Television, Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) attended the meeting.

From the meeting, EPB takes different suggestions for arranging the DITF-2020 smoothly as the fair has been playing a vital role to expand the country’s trade and business.

Like earlier, Avijit Chowdhury said, EPB will publish a souvenir including different export related information and guidelines from experts through articles for expanding the country’s export market.

“We will also take necessary initiatives for publicity in the international arena so that more foreigners come to the fair,” he added.