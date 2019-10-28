Large-cap pulls bourses down

DHAKA, Oct 28, 2019(BSS) – Country’s premier bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange

(DSE) registered a sharp fall today amid the selling frenzy of risk-avert

investors.

They liquidated their holdings in the large-cap sectors, especially

engineering, textile, bank, telecom, pharma and financial institutions to

escape any losses.

The broad index, DSEX closed in red at 4699.22 points on Monday with a

loss of 53.42 points or 1.12 percent.

However, the market observed some buoyancy in ceramic and food sectors.

In addition, trading activities has increased by 19 percent over the last

session.

Besides, the two selective indices, DSE30 also declined by 19.41 points

while the Shariah index, DSES decreased by 16.32 points to stand at 1648.94

points and 1074.53 points respectively.

On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 113,920 trades were executed

in today’s trading session with a trading volume of 117.68 million

securities.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 353 issues traded,

57 securities gained price while 260 declined and 36 remained unchanged.

The top 10 gainers were standard Ceramics, Monno Ceramics, Metro

Spinning, Monno Stafflers, Mercantile Insurance, VFS Thread, Sonarbangla

Insurance, EBL NRB Mutual Fund, Mation Spinning and Dhaka Insurance.

National Tubes topped the turnover chart followed by Sonarbangla

Insurance, Standard Ceramics, Monno Ceramics, VFS Thread, Square Pharma,

Agrani Insurance, Silco Pharma, British American Tobacco and BSCCL.

The top 10 losers were Salvo Chemical, BD Thai, Renwick Jajneswar,

Generation Next, Khan Brothers’ PP, RN Spinning, Fu-Wang Ceramics, Intech

Online, Miracle Industries and Far Chemical.

On the other hand, the port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)

also closed in red maintaining the streak of previous day.

CSCX and CASPI declined by 79.52 points and 135.73 points to stand at

8710.30 points and 14325.35 points respectively.

At CSE, a total of 7,576,580 shares and mutual fund of 254 companies were

traded, of which 63 issues advanced while 175 declined and 16 issues remained

unchanged.