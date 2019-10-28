913 dengue patients undergoing treatment in country

DHAKA, Oct 28, 2019 (BSS) – Around 913 dengue patients are undergoing

treatment at different hospitals and clinics across the country.

Among them, 386 patients are taking treatment in Dhaka division and 527

are hospitalised outside the capital, a release of Health Crisis Management

and Control Room of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said here

today.

A total of 95,372 patients got admitted to the different hospitals across

the country since January this year. Of them, 94,211 patients have returned

home after recovery, the DGHS said.

According to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research

(IEDCR), 107 people have so far died of the mosquito-borne tropical disease.

Around 251 new dengue patients got admitted to different hospitals in the

last 24 hours across the country. Of them 89 were admitted in Dhaka and 162

out of the capital, the release added.