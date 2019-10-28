Another accused remanded in Abrar killing case

DHAKA, Oct 28, 2019 (BSS) – A court here today placed another accused on a

four-day remand in the case filed over murder of Bangladesh University of

Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Jasim Uddin passed the order as

investigation officer (IO) and detective branch (DB) inspector Wahiduzzaman

produced SM Mahmud Setu and pleaded to place him on a seven-day remand.

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested Setu

from capital’s Bangla Motor area on October 27, making the total number of

detainees in the case 21.

DB sources said although name of Setu was not there in the case filed over

the gruesome murder, but many accused have taken his name in their

confessional statements.

BUET students and the varsity authorities found seemingly lifeless body of

Abrar, 22, on first-floor stairs of Sher-e-Bangla Hall and rushed him to

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead at

around 6.30 am.

Abrar’s father filed the case with Chawkbazar Police Station against 19.