3 drug traders held with huge yaba tablets in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 28, 2019 (BSS) – Detective Branch (DB) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) arrested three drug traders with 3200 pieces of yaba tablets

after searching their mini truck in city’s Fringibazar area last night.

The arrested drug traders were identified as Mohammad Selim, 22, Abdul

Aziz, 21 and Mohammad Abdullah, 23.

Being informed, a team of the DB police conducted a drive in the area at

about 11 pm last night and arrested them with the contraband Yaba pills

concealed inside the box, said SM Mostain Hossain, Port DB deputy

commissioner.

Legal action will be taken against the detainee, he said.