Starc pulls out of Sri Lanka T20 for brother’s wedding

ADELAIDE, Australia, Oct 28, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Australian pace spearhead
Mitchell Starc has decided his brother’s wedding is more important than a
game of cricket, pulling out of the second Twenty20 against Sri Lanka to
witness him tie the knot.
Billy Stanlake or Sean Abbott are likely to replace Starc as Australia
target an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series in Brisbane on
Wednesday.
Cricket Australia reported the Starc move on its website Monday, saying he
had been granted a release as part of an increased focus on family time under
coach Justin Langer.
Regardless of whether Stanlake or Abbott get their chance, vice-captain
Pat Cummins told reporters Monday Australia’s effective use of the short ball
would continue.
“(Bowling short is) something we speak about, no doubt, especially at the
Gabba or Adelaide Oval, where it’s quite fast and bouncy,” he said.
“And all our bowlers are 6 (foot) four (inches) or 6’5.”
Australia emphatically won the opening T20 in Adelaide on Sunday by 134
runs, with David Warner celebrating his birthday with a return to form,
clubbing an unbeaten 100.