PM to address press conference on Azerbaijan tour tomorrow

DHAKA, Oct 28, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a

press conference tomorrow to brief the media about the outcome of her just-

concluded official visit to Azerbaijan to attend the 18th NAM Summit.

“The press conference will be held at her official Ganabhaban residence at

4pm tomorrow (Tuesday),” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS today.

The prime minister paid the four-day visit to Azerbaijan from October 24-

27 to join the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), a forum of 120

developing countries.

The two-day summit of the NAM was held on October 25-26 at Baku Congress

Centre in the Azerbaijan capital of Baku.

The Bangladesh premier joined the summit along with other heads of state

and government as well as representatives of the member states of the NAM.

On October 25 morning, Sheikh Hasina joined the opening ceremony of the

summit at Baku Congress Centre.

Afterward, she joined the Working Luncheon for heads of delegation at the

Luncheon Hall of the centre.

In the afternoon, she attended the plenary session of the summit and took

part in a discussion titled “Upholding the Bandung Principles to ensure

concerted and adequate response to the challenges of contemporary world” at

Baku Congress Centre.

In the evening, the prime minister attended the official reception hosted

by Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev at Heydar Aliyev Center.

On October 26 morning, Sheikh Hasina joined the general debate of the

summit at Baku Congress Centre.

Later, the prime minister paid homage to the martyrs of Azerbaijan by

placing a wreath at the monument built in memory of the martyrs.

She attended a dinner hosted at Hilton Baku by the Bangladesh Ambassador

to Turkey who is concurrently accredited to Azerbaijan.

On the sidelines of the NAM Summit, the prime minister had meetings with a

number of NAM leaders including Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Malaysian

Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohammad, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev,

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Algerian Acting President Abdelkader

Bensalah and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki.

Bangladeshi expatriates met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Hotel

Hilton Baku, where she was staying.

During her visit, an agreement on cultural exchange was signed between

Bangladesh and Azerbaijan in presence of the Bangladesh Prime Minister and

the Azerbaijan President to tune up the cultural ties between the two

countries.