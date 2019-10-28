Industries minister off to Switzerland

DHAKA, Oct 28, 2019 (BSS) – Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun today left the capital for Switzerland to visit developed technology of the food industries and laboratories.

The minister will visit 153-year old Swiss multinational food and drink processing conglomerate Nestle’s head office and its food processing labs during his four-day visit, according to an official release.

Apart from this, the minister will hold meeting with the Nestle’s high officials in order to find a way for developing bilateral relations for transforming technology and food quality development of Bangladesh.

On October 31, the Industries Minister will fly to Abu Dhabi from Switzerland. He will participate in the 8th Ministerial Conference of Least Development Countries (LDCs) at Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi from November 2-4.

The minister will participate in high level panel discussion on Innovation in Partnerships and Fund Mobilization.

Besides, the minister will join the 18th session of the General Conference of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) at the same venue.

At the conference, he will take part in two panel discussions on the Gender Equality and the women Empowerment and the Future of Inclusive Industry.

The Minister is scheduled to return home on November 5.