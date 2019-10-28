Two dead as hundreds of police, supporters march in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 28, 2019 (AFP) – Two people were killed as several

hundred police and their supporters demonstrated in Haiti’s capital for

better law enforcement salaries on Sunday, police said, while anti-government

marchers also took to the streets.

The first victim was shot during a protest demanding that President Jovenel

Moise step down. The man who opened fire on the crowd of marchers was beaten

to death and then burned by demonstrators.

“An unidentified individual was shot dead,” the Haitian police said in a

statement. “The angry crowd set fire to his attacker.”

With their faces hidden, several plainclothes police fired in the air near

the anti-government protesters.

Several large bursts of gunfire from unidentified individuals were then

heard right next to the area where protesters were marching.

Prior to the protests, police officers had presented their grievances at

the headquarters of the Haitian National Police.

“Our wages are miserable. We don’t have insurance. We have an insurance

card but at every hospital we go to, we have to pay,” a masked police officer

told AFP, asking to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals.

As they have for two months, presidential detractors demanded that Moise

resign. They were joined by some churchgoers on their way out of services.

Since coming to power in February 2017, Moise has had to face the anger of

an opposition movement that refuses to recognize his victory in an election

widely seen as dubious.

Anger mounted in late August due to a national fuel shortage, and protests

turned violent.

But even before this crisis erupted, Moise was accused of corruption.

An auditors’ court probing two billion dollars in aid from a Venezuelan oil

fund found that companies run by Moise before he became president were “at

the heart of an embezzling scheme.”