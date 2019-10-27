Shakib skips T20 practice matches for India series

DHAKA, Oct 27, 2019 (BSS) – Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan skipped all of the two T20 practice matches, which Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) arranged as part of the preparation for three-match T20 series against India.

A BCB official said that Shakib took leave from the head coach Russell Domingo.

“He had taken leave from the head coach Russell Domingo,” said BCB senior media manager Rabeed Imam.

Shakib also withdrew him from the second match, which is on Monday.

However BCB added nine players to the national team’s 15-member squad to form two teams — named BCB Red and BCB Green– to arrange those two practice matches. Those nine players were playing the ongoing National Cricket League’s (NCL) third round.

Shakib was the part of BCB Red team.

His Red team conceded 50-run defeat to Green team in the first T20 match on Sunday, held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Green, opting to bat first, piled up 143-9 with Yasir Rabbi scoring highest 39 off 21. Imrul Kayes made 32 off 26.

Pacer Abu Haider Rony and leg-spinner Aminul Islam Biplob claimed three wickets apiece.

In reply, BCB Red was dismissed for 93 in 17.3 overs.

Arafat Sunny snapped up three wickets for Green while Taijul Islam took two.