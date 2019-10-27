Desh Oil Tanker-1 fined Tk 3 crore for polluting Karnaphuli

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 27, 2019 (BSS) – Department of Environment (DoE) in
Chattogram today fined owner of Desh-1 Oil Tanker Tk 3 crore for polluting
the Karnaphuli River.
Director of DOE Azadur Rahman Mallick pronounced this penalty to Desh-1 on
charge of causing harm to aquatic animals after a hearing at DOE office
today, Sanjukta Das Gupta, deputy director of Department of Environment of
Chattogram told journalists.
A huge quantity of oil has spilled into the Karnaphuli River from a Desh-1
oil tanker following a collision with another lighterage ship CT 38 in
Dolphin Oil Jetty-3 area of Chattogram Port on Friday last, posing a serious
threat to the Karnaphuli River and its environment.