NHRC to investigate Abiron, Popy killing incidents

DHAKA, Oct 27, 2019 (BSS) – The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Bangladesh has constituted two committees to investigate the murder incidents of migrant worker Abiron Begum in Saudi Arabia and Popy Tripura in Dhaka.

The NHRC strongly condemned the killing of Abiron Begum, a migrant worker, who allegedly died from severe torture at her employers’ home in Saudi Arabia, said a press release here.

NHRC Chairperson Nasima Begum said the incident is tragic and a severe violation of human rights. NHRC member Namita Halder will lead a one-member probe body to investigate the incident. It has been asked to submit its report within the next 15 working days, added the release.

On October 18, Popy Tripura, 23, a student and beauty parlor employee was killed when a vehicle driven by a minor having no license, hit a rickshaw carrying her in Gulshan. Popy sustained severe injuries and died later.

The NHRC’s deputy director (Dhaka Division) has been given responsibility to investigate the incident and submit a report within seven working days.