PM mourns death of FF Humayun Kabir

DHAKA, Oct 27, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed

deep shock at the death of Freedom Fighter (FF) Humayun Kabir, also the

former general secretary of Brahmanbaria district unit of Awami League (AL)

and former lawmaker of Brahmanbaria-3.

In a condolence message, she, also AL President, prayed for eternal peace

of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Kabir, who was also former deputy minister of health and family planning,

died at a Brahmanbaria hospital this morning at the age of 68.

In separate message, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and

Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader also expressed deep shock at his death.