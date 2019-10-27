Community Policing Day observed in Narsingdi

NARSINGDI, Oct 27, 2019 (BSS) – Speakers at a post-rally discussion have
stressed the need for strengthening the organizational activities of
community policing to prevent drug abuse, terrorism, militancy, extortion and
other criminal activities.
Narsingdi district police and district Community policing committee
organized the discussion on the occasion of Community Policing Day 2019 at
Narsingdi Police Lines here yesterday evening.
The programmes included a rally, discussion and cultural programmes.
To mark the day, a discussion was held aiming to highlight the importance
of community policing to maintain law and order situation. Senior officials
of Bangladesh police, local elites as well as professionals, among others,
addressed the discussion.
Speakers at the discussion urged all to strengthen activities of community
police to stop all sorts of crimes from the society.
They laid emphasis on cementing bond between police and common people to
build a peaceful society through combating drug abuse, terrorism and
militancy.