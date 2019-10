BANDARBAN, Oct 27, 2019 (BSS) – A man was trampled to death in a wild

elephant attack in Bhaggokul area under Sadar upazila of the district last

night.

The deceased was identified as Md Shafiq, 46, hailed from the area.

Police said the incident occurred when a herd of elephant entered the area

around 11:30 pm. At one stage, an elephant of the herd attacked Shafiq as he

was walking outside his home, the sources added.

He died on the spot.

The body was sent to Bandarban Sadar Hospital morgue.