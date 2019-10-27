5 lakh smart prepayment meter to be installed in northern region

RAJSHAHI, Oct 27, 2019 (BSS)- Around five lakh smart prepayment meters are

going to be installed in different parts of the country’s northwest region

aimed at checking misuses of power and getting actual revenue against the

consumption of power.

Headquared in Rajshahi, Northern Electricity Supply Company (NESCO)

Limited will install the smart meters under a project styled “Installation of

five lakh smart prepayment meters in NESCO areas” with an estimated cost of

around Taka 414.83 crore.

Zakir Hossain, NESCO Superintending Engineer and Director of the project,

said the three-year project is being implemented in 16 power supply units

under Rajshahi, Natore, Chapainawabgonj, Bogura, Pabna, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon,

Panchagarh and Nilphamari districts.

Under the project, 4,67,200 single phase smart prepayment meters, 32,800

three-phase smart prepayment meters, 3000 data concentrator units, 17 utility

vending stations, one central data center, one master information centre and

one digester recovery centre will be installed.

In addition to the advance revenue collection the project will provide

improved client-services side by side with bringing down the non-technical

loss to zero level.

The mega scheme will also ease the demand side load management system

together with halting the power wastage.

Upon successful implementation of the project by June, 2021, the clients

could use power upon its financial ability by using smart prepayment meter.

Besides, they could see their respective ongoing power load and reading.

The clients will get Tk 100 instantly as emergency credit if their pre-

paid money is exhausted.

NESCO Managing Director Engineer Zakiul Islam said smart meter, the core

part of smart grid system, is becoming an active field of research for its

immense potential in efficient power distribution and load management. It is

expected to have potential applications in the region as well.

Efforts are already underway from distribution companies to introduce

intelligence in the meter system, he added.

Engineer Islam said modernization of distribution and its revenue

collection system is mandatory for the utilization of Smart Grid effectively.

With lots of problems in this sector, the implementation of substation

automation in the distribution sector is a challenging task.

He, however, said the present government has given top priority to the

development of the power sector considering its importance in overall

development of the country and has set the goal of providing electricity to

all citizens by 2020.