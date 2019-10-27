5 lakh smart prepayment meter to be installed in northern region

RAJSHAHI, Oct 27, 2019 (BSS)- Around five lakh smart prepayment meters are
going to be installed in different parts of the country’s northwest region
aimed at checking misuses of power and getting actual revenue against the
consumption of power.
Headquared in Rajshahi, Northern Electricity Supply Company (NESCO)
Limited will install the smart meters under a project styled “Installation of
five lakh smart prepayment meters in NESCO areas” with an estimated cost of
around Taka 414.83 crore.
Zakir Hossain, NESCO Superintending Engineer and Director of the project,
said the three-year project is being implemented in 16 power supply units
under Rajshahi, Natore, Chapainawabgonj, Bogura, Pabna, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon,
Panchagarh and Nilphamari districts.
Under the project, 4,67,200 single phase smart prepayment meters, 32,800
three-phase smart prepayment meters, 3000 data concentrator units, 17 utility
vending stations, one central data center, one master information centre and
one digester recovery centre will be installed.
In addition to the advance revenue collection the project will provide
improved client-services side by side with bringing down the non-technical
loss to zero level.
The mega scheme will also ease the demand side load management system
together with halting the power wastage.
Upon successful implementation of the project by June, 2021, the clients
could use power upon its financial ability by using smart prepayment meter.
Besides, they could see their respective ongoing power load and reading.
The clients will get Tk 100 instantly as emergency credit if their pre-
paid money is exhausted.
NESCO Managing Director Engineer Zakiul Islam said smart meter, the core
part of smart grid system, is becoming an active field of research for its
immense potential in efficient power distribution and load management. It is
expected to have potential applications in the region as well.
Efforts are already underway from distribution companies to introduce
intelligence in the meter system, he added.
Engineer Islam said modernization of distribution and its revenue
collection system is mandatory for the utilization of Smart Grid effectively.
With lots of problems in this sector, the implementation of substation
automation in the distribution sector is a challenging task.
He, however, said the present government has given top priority to the
development of the power sector considering its importance in overall
development of the country and has set the goal of providing electricity to
all citizens by 2020.