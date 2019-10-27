225 Ultra-poor get brick built disaster tolerant houses in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, OCT 27, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 225 ultra-poor including widows, divorced women, the disable, the transgender and the horizon men of the district got brick built disaster tolerant houses from the government this month.

Upazila relief and rehabilitation offices under the ministry of disaster management and relief implemented the construction works of the houses under ‘Disaster Tolerant House Building Project’ involving Taka 5.80 crore.

Taka 2.58 lac had been spent against the construction of each house, said Anisur Rahman, Sadar upazila project implementation officer.

On October 13, the houses were inaugurated by deputy commissioner Abdul Matin through unveiling a plaque at the conference room of the District Colletorate Building here marking the international Day for Disaster Risk Reduction-2019.

General Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League, district unit, Abu Bakar Siddique, mayor of Gaibandha Municipality Advocate Shah Masud Zahangir Kabir Milon, district relief and rehabilitation officer (DRRO) AKM Idris Ali and high officials of the district administration including the beneficiaries were present on the occasion.

In an instant reaction, one recipient of the house expressed deep satisfaction and gratefulness to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for giving them houses free of cost.

Talking to the BSS, DRRO AKM Idris Ali said the construction work of more 81 houses is underway.

The ultra-poor including the widows, the divorced women, the persons with disabilities, the transgender, and the men of horizon community of the district had been given priority to select the beneficiaries, the DRRO concluded.