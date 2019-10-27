Rain, thunder showers likely over Barisal, Ctg, Sylhet divisions

DHAKA, Oct 27, 2019 (BSS) – Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, according to a met office release here today.

Day temperature may rise by 2-3 degree celsius and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded at 50 millimeters (mm) at Sitakunda followed by Feni at 34 mm.

Highest temperature on Saturday was recorded at 33.8 degree celsius at Kutubdia under Chattorgram division while the lowest was 19.3 degree celsius at Dinajpur and Tetulia.

Today’s sunset in the capital will be at 5.23pm while tomorrow’s sunrises at 6.02am.