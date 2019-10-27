PM leaves Baku for home

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct 27, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left

here for home this morning winding up her four-day official visit to

Azerbaijan for attending the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the premier and her

entourage members took off from the Baku Heydar Aliyev International Airport

at 11:10am local time.

Minister for Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Aziz Oglu

Bayramov and Bangladesh Ambassador to Turkey M. Allama Siddiki, who is

concurrently accredited to Azerbaijan, saw the prime minister off at the

airport.

The flight is scheduled to reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport,

Dhaka at 7.30pm (BST).

The two-day summit of the NAM, a forum of 120 developing countries, began

on October 25 at Baku Congress Centre in the Azerbaijan capital of Baku.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the summit along with other heads of

states and governments of the member states of the NAM.

On Friday, Sheikh Hasina joined the plenary session of the 18th NAM Summit

and took part in a discussion titled “Upholding the Bandung Principles to

ensure concerted and adequate response to the challenges of contemporary

world” at Baku Congress Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, she said, “We’re currently hosting over 1.1

million Rohingyas. It has the potential to destabilise our country and

beyond. We’re constrained to seek support of the international community in

resolving the crisis. Voluntary return of the Rohingyas to their homes in the

Rakhine State in safety, security and dignity is the only solution to the

crisis.”

Along with other NAM leaders, the Bangladesh prime minister attended the

opening ceremony of the summit at the Plenary Hall of Baku Congress Centre.

Afterward, Sheikh Hasina joined Working Luncheon for heads of delegation at

the Luncheon Hall of the centre and the Plenary Session.

In the evening, the prime minister attended the official reception hosted

by Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev at Heydar Aliyev Center.

On Saturday, Sheikh Hasina joined the Plenary Session, the Working

Luncheon for the heads of delegation and the Closing Ceremony of the summit.

She attended a dinner hosted at Hilton Baku by the Bangladesh Ambassador to

Turkey who is concurrently accredited to Azerbaijan.

On the sidelines of the NAM Summit, the prime minister had meetings with a

number of NAM leaders including Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Malaysian

Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohammad, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev,

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Algerian Acting President Abdelkader

Bensalah, and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al Malki.

An agreement on cultural exchange was signed between Bangladesh and

Azerbaijan Yesterday in presence of the Bangladesh Prime Minister and the

Azerbaijan President to tune up the cultural ties between the two countries.

Later, Bangladeshi expatriates met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the

Hotel Hilton Baku, where she was staying.

She left Dhaka for Baku on Thursday afternoon.