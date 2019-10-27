Law will take its own course against criminals: PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct 27, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has

reissued a strong warning against the wrongdoers, saying that law will take

its own course against those who will commit crimes.

“The law will take its own course against criminals whoever might be and

whichever party they belong,” she said when expatriate Bangladeshis living in

Azerbaijan called on her at Hotel Hilton Baku here yesterday evening.

The prime minister said: “You’ve seen that it (action) is continuing. If

any of our party man is indulged in crime, he or she is getting punishment

instantly.”

Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League President, said the criminals are just

criminals. “We’ll see criminals as criminals and we’re trying to see that,”

she said.

The prime minister thinks that to give lesson to others, it should start

from own house. “I’m doing that (drive against corruption) and I’m continuing

it,” she said.

Referring to unbridled corruption committed by the then BNP-Jamaat

government, she said there was no limit of graft during their five-year

misrule.

Sheikh Hasina said a vested quarter is committing heinous crimes by

spreading rumours on various issues.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM

Khalid and Bangladesh Ambassador to Turkey M. Allama Siddiki, who is also

concurrently accredited to Azerbaijan, were present on the dais.

Replying to a question from an expatriate about better treatment of BNP

Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, the prime minister said the BNP leader is

getting more facilities than other prisoners.

“A maid servant is serving jail due to willingness of Begum Zia. That means

she (maid servant) is now in prison to provide services to the BNP leader,”

she said.

The prime minister said in the history or any country, there is no such

instance of keeping an innocent maid servant in jail by a convict. “Khaleda

Zia is receiving that facilities,” the prime minister said.

Sheikh Hasina said the BNP chairperson is now undergoing treatment at

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital and she has been

given a separate cabin there.

The prime minister said the BNP men are saying that she (Khaleda Zia) is

sick. “I said that they could wage movement for her release,” she added.

“They (BNP) could not wage any movement or build up public opinion in this

regard and they failed to do it,” she said. “But we’ve nothing to do and what

can we do to this end?” she questioned.

Sheikh Hasina said Begum Khaleda Zia has been convicted in a case filed

during the last caretaker government. “Some more cases against her are

pending,” she said.

The prime minister said two sons of the BNP leader has been convicted in

money laundering cases, August 21 grenade attack case and 10-truck arms haul

case.

Sheikh Hasina said her government is continuing action against terrorism,

corruption and drugs. “We’re getting very good results from the drives …

narcotics destroy a person and family,” she said.

“Overall, I’m trying my best and as long as I remain in power I continue

work for the country,” she said.

While talking about the Rohingya issue, the prime minister said discussion

is underway with Myanmar to solve the problem. “We’ve constructed houses for

one lakh Rohingya families in Bhashanchar …however, many NGOs don’t want

they (Rohingyas) move to the island,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina spelled out the country’s tremendous development in various

sectors including health, education, ICT and social safety net.

“Bangladesh is now a role model of development in the world due to this

success,” she said.

The prime minister also recalled the contributions of the expatriates to

the country’s socioeconomic development.

Sheikh Hasina said the government has so far purchased 10 aircraft from

Boeing for enhancing air connectivity with different countries.

“We’ve taken initiatives to procure two more Boeing airplanes from the USA

as well as three aircraft from Canada,” she said.