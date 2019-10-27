Dutch inventors roll out river plastic clean-up barge

THE HAGUE, Oct 27, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – A Dutch non-profit group committed to

ridding the world’s waters of plastic, Saturday unveiled their latest

invention, a floating garbage-collection barge called “The Interceptor”.

It is built by The Ocean Cleanup, who say it will “close the tap” on the

greatest source of garbage reaching the oceans: rivers.

The barge, which will be anchored in polluted rivers, is capable of

scooping up to 50 tonnes of garbage per day floating downstream, said its

inventor, 25-year-old Boyan Slat.

“Under the right conditions we think it could even achieve double that,”

said Slat, who is the CEO and founder of The Ocean Cleanup.

“The Interceptor” resembles a large houseboat attached to a curved

barrier. It is 24 metres (78 feet) long, solar-driven, fully autonomous and

able to collect plastic in rivers around the clock, Slat said.

Placed at strategic positions in a river system, its barrier directs

plastic to the waiting “mouth” of the barge, from where it rolls up a

conveyor belt and is dumped into one of six dumpsters.

The barge has a capacity to carry 50 cubic metres of waste plastic, the

equivalent of 271,000 Rubik’s cubes, said Slat.

Once full, an onboard computer sends a message to local operators to pull

out the dumpsters and empty them “as easily as you would clean your vacuum,”

Slat said at the unveiling of the machine.

The project will tackle 1,000 of the most polluting rivers in the world

“within five years”, which contribute to 80 percent of global plastic

pollution, he added.

Two of the machines are already up and running: one in Jakarta, Indonesia,

and another in Malaysia. A third is being prepared for deployment in Vietnam.

Slat used a fourth Interceptor for the presentation in the port city of

Rotterdam’s harbour on Saturday. This one will be sent to the Dominican

Republic, he said.

Earlier this month, The Ocean Cleanup announced that a special ship

designed to clean the world’s oceans had harvested its first plastic from the

Great Pacific Garbage Patch.