Dhaka, Baku agree to bolster bilateral ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct 26, (BSS) – Bangladesh and Azerbaijan today agreed to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields as Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev held meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here.

“The two leaders agreed to deepen bilateral ties in various fields between Bangladesh and Azerbaijan,” Bangladesh Ambassador to Turkey M Allama Siddiki, who is concurrently accredited to Azerbaijan, told reporters after the meeting at Presidential Palace here.

During the over half an hour meeting, he said, the two leaders discussed the historical and cultural ties between Bangladesh and Azerbaijan.

“This was the highest level meeting between the two countries,” the ambassador said.

The Prime Minister recalled with profound respect the support of Azerbaijan as part of the then Soviet Union to Bangladesh’s Liberation War in 1971.

The Azerbaijan President remembered Bangladesh’s support to his country as a new state in 1992.

Sheikh Hasina thanked Azerbaijan for extending its moral and physical support to Bangladesh on Rohingya issue. The two leaders expressed hope the field of exporting Bangladeshi manpower to Azerbaijan will be further expanded.

The Prime Minister highlighted Bangladesh’s tremendous success in the agriculture sector.

Aliyev highly appreciated Bangladesh’s success in different sectors under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and astonished how the government is ensuring food for the huge population.

The Prime Minister invited Azerbaijan president to visit Bangladesh which he cordially accepted.

The Prime Minister mentioned opening an office of Bangladesh in Azerbaijan in future.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid were present.

The prime minister is now in Azerbaijan to attend the 18th NAM Summit.