BNP-Jamaat leaders like cobras: Nanak

RANGPUR, Oct 26, 2019 (BSS) – Joint General Secretary of the central committee of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) Jahangir Kabir Nanak has compared BNP-Jamaat leaders with cobras who kill targets with a fiery punch at convenient moments.

“The leaders and workers of AL will have to be more careful so that BNP-Jamaat men cannot take shelter in Awami League,” he said while addressing the extended meeting of Lalmonirhat district AL at Zila Parishad auditorium this afternoon as chief guest.

With Lalmonirhat district AL President and former State Minister Md. Motahar Hossain, MP, in the chair, Organizing Secretary of the central committee of AL BM Mozammel Haque attended the meeting as special guest.

Nanak said they (BNP-Jamaat) have tried to kill the mother of the country (Sheikh Hasina) many times. “We have to forget differences and be united for further strengthening the hands of Sheikh Hasina,” he said suggesting local AL leaders for holding courtyard meetings in the suburbs involving the union and ward level committees for the purpose.

The district level AL leaders, including Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed, MP, (Lalmonirhat-2 constituency), General Secretary of district AL Advocate Motiar Rahman, among others, spoke on the occasion.