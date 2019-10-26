Hebron road to be named after Bangabandhu: Palestine FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct 26, 2019 (BSS) – Palestine has decided to name a road in Hebron after Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al Malki said this when he called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the bilateral booth of Baku Congress Center on the sidelines of the 18th NAM Summit here today.

He also invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to formally unveil the name plaque of the road.

Foreign Secretary Md Shahidul Haque briefed reporters after the meeting. PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim was present.

The foreign secretary said the Palestinian foreign minister requested the prime minister to boost the trade and commerce between the two countries.

He also thanked the Bangladesh premier for raising the issue of Palestine strongly in various international forums.