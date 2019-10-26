RUJA celebrates its golden jubilee festival

RAJSHAHI, Oct 26, 2019 (BSS)- Rajshahi University Journalists’ Association (RUJA) today celebrated its golden jubilee festival on Rajshahi University (RU) campus in a befitting manner.

The daylong celebration began with a colourful rally, hoisting of national flag and releasing of balloons in front of the senate building where the opening session was held with Prof Moloy Bhowmik, convener of the festival organizing committee, in the chair.

Former President of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists and Editor of Daily Observer Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury addressed the opening discussion as focal person while RU Vice-chancellor Prof Abdus Sobhan, North South University Vice-chancellor Prof Atiqul Islam, RUJA founder president Hamiduzzaman Rabi and its general secretary Nazrul Islam spoke as special guests.

Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said the journalists have a vital role towards supplementing the government efforts of freeing the country from corruption, terrorism and communalism through their objective reporting.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already declared zero tolerance against militancy, communalism, corruption and terrorism. So, the professional journalists should extend their whole-hearted cooperation to make the declaration a total success, he added.

He also said journalists’ will not be accountable to anyone but only to their respective conscience and the nation.

Terming the universities as centres of excellence, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said all the highest seats of learning must play due role to make their students enlightened and worthy citizens.