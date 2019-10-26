Asaduzzaman asks police to check rumours

DHAKA, Oct 26, 2019 (BSS) – Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today urged all not to be misled by rumours rather to stay alert against any evil move to spread propaganda.

“All, especially the law enforcers, should stay alert about rumours so that any misinformation cannot spread through social media like Facebook. We saw such kinds of things in Bhola, Ramu and even Nasirnagar,” he said, speaking at a function as the chief guest at Rajarbagh Police Auditorium here on the occasion of Community Policing Day-2019.

Calling on the community police to stop rumours, the home minister said police have to face many challenges everyday and but their first task is to ensure that false information cannot spread.

“We have made the country free from terrorism and militancy. We can get rid of drugs too.” Asaduzzaman said.

None involved with drugs will be spared, he said, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given the country a new height through her development activities as per the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

As the government has introduced the community policing system to ensure better security for the people, both the police and common people should work together to this end, he added.

With Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam in the chair, the programme was attended by Additional Inspector General of Police Md Mainur Rahman Chowdhury as the special guest.

Additional Commissioner of DMP and Chief of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Md Monirul Islam and Additional Commissioner of DMP Krishnapad Roy were also present on the occasion.