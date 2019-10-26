RpMP observes community policing day in Rangpur metropolis

observed the Community Policing Day-2019 with colourful programmes aiming at

bridging police-people in maintaining excellent law and order to build a

crime-free peaceful society.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP, inaugurated spontaneous blood

donation campaign by police personnel on office premises of the Deputy Police

Commissioner (Crime) of RpMP in Dhap area as the chief guest.

Earlier, RpMP Commissioner Abdul Alim Mahmud with his officials and

members of Rangpur Metropolitan Community Policing Committee inaugurated the

day in the morning by releasing balloons and festoons on his office premises.

The programmes also included bringing out of a huge colourful rally with

participation of RpMP officials, members of Rangpur Metropolitan Community

Policing Committee, students, teachers, civil society members and elite of

the city.

The RpMP Commissioner, its Additional Police Commissioner Abu Sufian,

Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime) Kazi Muttaki Ibnu Minan, Additional Deputy

Police Commissioner (Police Super) of City Special Branch Shamima Pervin,

Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime) Shahidullah Kowsar, Additional

Deputy Police Commissioner (Headquarters) Abdullah Faruk, Assistant Police

Commissioner (Patrol) Nadia Jui, President of Rangpur Metropolitan Community

Policing Committee Idris Ali and its members attended the programmes.

The RpMP in association with Rangpur Metropolitan Community Policing

Committee also organised week-long programmes, including debate and essay

competitions for students and drawing competitions for the children, before

observing the day today.

After inaugurating blood donation campaign, the Minister appreciated the

concept of community policing and called for bridging common people with

police to eliminate crimes and curses like terrorism, militancy, stalking and

drugs to build a peaceful society.

He thanked the RpMP authority for spontaneous blood donation by police

personnel and urged the organisation and member of Rangpur Metropolitan

Community Policing Committee to serve the suffering humanity along with

improving law and order.

Observance of the day will conclude with a discussion followed by prize

distribution among winners of different competitions organised by RpMP and

colourful cultural evening to be held at Rangpur Metropolitan Police Lines

ground in the city tonight.