RpMP observes community policing day in Rangpur metropolis

observed the Community Policing Day-2019 with colourful programmes aiming at
bridging police-people in maintaining excellent law and order to build a
crime-free peaceful society.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP, inaugurated spontaneous blood
donation campaign by police personnel on office premises of the Deputy Police
Commissioner (Crime) of RpMP in Dhap area as the chief guest.
Earlier, RpMP Commissioner Abdul Alim Mahmud with his officials and
members of Rangpur Metropolitan Community Policing Committee inaugurated the
day in the morning by releasing balloons and festoons on his office premises.
The programmes also included bringing out of a huge colourful rally with
participation of RpMP officials, members of Rangpur Metropolitan Community
Policing Committee, students, teachers, civil society members and elite of
the city.
The RpMP Commissioner, its Additional Police Commissioner Abu Sufian,
Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime) Kazi Muttaki Ibnu Minan, Additional Deputy
Police Commissioner (Police Super) of City Special Branch Shamima Pervin,
Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime) Shahidullah Kowsar, Additional
Deputy Police Commissioner (Headquarters) Abdullah Faruk, Assistant Police
Commissioner (Patrol) Nadia Jui, President of Rangpur Metropolitan Community
Policing Committee Idris Ali and its members attended the programmes.
The RpMP in association with Rangpur Metropolitan Community Policing
Committee also organised week-long programmes, including debate and essay
competitions for students and drawing competitions for the children, before
observing the day today.
After inaugurating blood donation campaign, the Minister appreciated the
concept of community policing and called for bridging common people with
police to eliminate crimes and curses like terrorism, militancy, stalking and
drugs to build a peaceful society.
He thanked the RpMP authority for spontaneous blood donation by police
personnel and urged the organisation and member of Rangpur Metropolitan
Community Policing Committee to serve the suffering humanity along with
improving law and order.
Observance of the day will conclude with a discussion followed by prize
distribution among winners of different competitions organised by RpMP and
colourful cultural evening to be held at Rangpur Metropolitan Police Lines
ground in the city tonight.