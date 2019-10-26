PM joins general debate of NAM Summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct 26, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined

the general debate of the 18th NAM Summit at the Plenary Hall of the Baku

Congress Centre this morning on the second day of the summit.

Sheikh Hasina along with other NAM leaders participating in the summit will

also attend the closing ceremony of the two day summit this afternoon.

The heads of the states and governments as well as representatives of the

member countries will adopt Baku declaration in the event to be held at Baku

Congress Centre.

Meanwhile, the prime minister will is also hold meetings with Azerbaijan

President Ilham Aliyev and Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at the

bilateral booth of the Baku Congress Centre today on the sidelines of the NAM

Summit.

Besides, she will attend a dinner to be hosted in her honor by Bangladesh

Ambassador to Turkey M Allama Siddiki, who is also concurrently accredited to

Azerbaijan, at Hotel Hilton in Baku this evening.