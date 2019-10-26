PM joins general debate of NAM Summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct 26, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined
the general debate of the 18th NAM Summit at the Plenary Hall of the Baku
Congress Centre this morning on the second day of the summit.
Sheikh Hasina along with other NAM leaders participating in the summit will
also attend the closing ceremony of the two day summit this afternoon.
The heads of the states and governments as well as representatives of the
member countries will adopt Baku declaration in the event to be held at Baku
Congress Centre.
Meanwhile, the prime minister will is also hold meetings with Azerbaijan
President Ilham Aliyev and Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at the
bilateral booth of the Baku Congress Centre today on the sidelines of the NAM
Summit.
Besides, she will attend a dinner to be hosted in her honor by Bangladesh
Ambassador to Turkey M Allama Siddiki, who is also concurrently accredited to
Azerbaijan, at Hotel Hilton in Baku this evening.