Finch fit for Sri Lanka but Tye out of T20 series

ADELAIDE, Australia, Oct 26, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Captain Aaron Finch was

Saturday cleared to play in Australia’s opening Twenty20 against Sri Lanka,

but the team was dealt a blow with fast bowler Andrew Tye ruled out of the

series.

There were fears that Finch might not recover from a side strain he has

been nursing for a fortnight, but the batsman was given the all-clear to open

the innings with David Warner.

“I was a bit worried about throwing yesterday,” Finch told reporters in

Adelaide after a training session ahead of the first game in the city on

Sunday.

“It didn’t progress all that quickly but … the last three days it has

been really good. I have got full movement … I feel confident to go.”

But short-form specialist Tye, who is usually deployed in the final overs,

will take no part in the three-match campaign after injuring his right elbow

fielding on Friday.

Finch said Tye picked up the injury throwing the ball.

“I think it was one of the first drills he did. He was a bit off balance

and felt a bit of a pop in there,” the captain said.

A replacement is expected to be named after the game on Sunday, which marks

the return to T20 action of Warner and Steve Smith following their bans for

ball-tampering.

The pair have already been welcomed back onto the Test and one-day teams.

Despite Tye’s absence, Australia have plenty of bowling firepower in their

squad, including Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Billy Stanlake and Kane

Richardson.

After Adelaide, Australia face the Lasith Malinga-led Sri Lankans in

Brisbane and Melbourne before Pakistan arrive for T20s in Sydney, Canberra

and Perth.

The teams are all kick-starting preparations for the World Cup in Australia

next year.