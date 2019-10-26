11 new ten-storey buildings in RUET in the offing

RAJSHAHI, Oct 26, 2019 (BSS) – A total of eleven ten-storey buildings will

be constructed on the Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology

(RUET) campus aimed at further developing the campus area to provide improved

facilities for the students.

The high-rise buildings will be constructed simultaneously under Taka

340.13-crore project jointly being implemented by University Grants

Commission and RUET.

Some other infrastructure development works are also being implemented

under the five-year project titled “Further Development of Rajshahi

University of Engineering and Technology” being sponsored by the Department

of Secondary and Higher Education under Ministry of Education.

The main thrust of the project is to enhance and broaden the facilities

for higher research and training for the development of skilled manpower in

order to meet up the gradually mounting demands of technical experts in the

country, said Amit Roy Chakravarty, Director of the project.

Under the mega project ten-storey buildings — one each for administrative

purpose, the others for female students, male students, professor/associate

professor quarter, teacher dormitory, officer’s quarter and staff quarter,

will be constructed.

The existing two-storey Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall will be

extended to a five-storey building.

Ten-storey buildings will also be built for the faculty of Mechanical

Engineering, Electrical and Computer Engineering and Civil Engineering.

Construction of University’s infrastructure will support, enable, and

enhance the work of its faculty, staff, and students and ensure qualitative

improvement of higher education in the fields of engineering and technology.

A two-storey vice-chancellor’s banglow-cum-office building will be built

in addition to construction of a three-storied medical centre.

Under the project, requisite number of closed-circuit (CC) camera and

accessories will be installed for strengthening the university’s security and

surveillance system.

The project also has the provision of supplying scientific, laboratory and

office equipment and furniture for improvement of laboratory, computational

and extra-curricular facilities for the students.

Prof Rafiqul Islam Sheikh, Vice-chancellor of RUET hopes that upon

successful implementation of the project by June 2022, the RUET campus will

get a new look.

He said that the improved facilities will contribute a lot towards

advancing and supporting the higher academic standards in both teaching and

research that will turn the university into a centre of excellence.