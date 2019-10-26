11 new ten-storey buildings in RUET in the offing

RAJSHAHI, Oct 26, 2019 (BSS) – A total of eleven ten-storey buildings will
be constructed on the Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology
(RUET) campus aimed at further developing the campus area to provide improved
facilities for the students.
The high-rise buildings will be constructed simultaneously under Taka
340.13-crore project jointly being implemented by University Grants
Commission and RUET.
Some other infrastructure development works are also being implemented
under the five-year project titled “Further Development of Rajshahi
University of Engineering and Technology” being sponsored by the Department
of Secondary and Higher Education under Ministry of Education.
The main thrust of the project is to enhance and broaden the facilities
for higher research and training for the development of skilled manpower in
order to meet up the gradually mounting demands of technical experts in the
country, said Amit Roy Chakravarty, Director of the project.
Under the mega project ten-storey buildings — one each for administrative
purpose, the others for female students, male students, professor/associate
professor quarter, teacher dormitory, officer’s quarter and staff quarter,
will be constructed.
The existing two-storey Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall will be
extended to a five-storey building.
Ten-storey buildings will also be built for the faculty of Mechanical
Engineering, Electrical and Computer Engineering and Civil Engineering.
Construction of University’s infrastructure will support, enable, and
enhance the work of its faculty, staff, and students and ensure qualitative
improvement of higher education in the fields of engineering and technology.
A two-storey vice-chancellor’s banglow-cum-office building will be built
in addition to construction of a three-storied medical centre.
Under the project, requisite number of closed-circuit (CC) camera and
accessories will be installed for strengthening the university’s security and
surveillance system.
The project also has the provision of supplying scientific, laboratory and
office equipment and furniture for improvement of laboratory, computational
and extra-curricular facilities for the students.
Prof Rafiqul Islam Sheikh, Vice-chancellor of RUET hopes that upon
successful implementation of the project by June 2022, the RUET campus will
get a new look.
He said that the improved facilities will contribute a lot towards
advancing and supporting the higher academic standards in both teaching and
research that will turn the university into a centre of excellence.