Actress Felicity Huffman released from prison

LOS ANGELES, Oct 26, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Actress Felicity Huffman was released

from prison Friday after serving 11 days of a 14-day sentence for her role in

a scam in which she paid a bribe to help her daughter gain admission to

college.

Huffman, 56, began serving her sentence at the Federal Correctional

Institution in Dublin, California, on October 15 and had been set to be

released on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons told AFP that the “Desperate

Housewives” and “American Crime” star was released early from the low-

security facility east of San Francisco under rules that allow inmates to be

freed prior to a weekend.

Huffman, who is married to actor William H. Macy, was the first of more

than 30 parents to be sentenced in an elaborate and wide-ranging scam to help

children of the elite secure places in top US colleges.

She pleaded guilty in May during a tearful court appearance to paying

$15,000 to boost her daughter’s SAT college entrance exam score.

The scandal erupted in March when the ringleader behind the scam, William

“Rick” Singer, admitted running the fraud which ranged from cheating in

entrance exams to bribing coaches to help non-athletic students get

scholarships.

Authorities say he was paid about $25 million to bribe coaches and

university administrators. He has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with

authorities.

Actress Lori Loughlin from 1980s-90s sitcom “Full House” and her husband

are among parents who turned to Singer for help and are also facing charges.

The pair have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.