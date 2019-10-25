Algeria to reopen mission in Dhaka, Bensalah tells PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct 25, 2019 (BSS) – Algeria will reopen its diplomatic mission in Dhaka to boost its trade and commerce with Bangladesh.

Algerian Acting President Abdelkader Bensalah said this in a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Baku Congress Center here this afternoon on the sidelines of the 18th NAM Summit.

After the meeting, Foreign Secretary Md Shahidul Haque briefed reporters.

He said there was an Algerian mission in Bangladesh, but it was shut down.

“We’ll reopen our mission in Dhaka as we think we’ve same stance on various issues including business and political ones and we also want to increase trade and commerce with Bangladesh,” the foreign secretary quoted Abdelkader Bensalah as saying.

The prime minister thanked the Algerian president for his decision to reopen the mission in Dhaka, saying the government will extend all sorts of cooperation in this regard.

Sheikh Hasina recalled the visit of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Algeria to attend the NAM Summit as well as her own visit to Algiers.