Injured Neymar misses Brazil friendlies

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 25, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain injury-hit
striker Neymar was left out of the Brazil squad announced Friday for
friendlies next month against Argentina and South Korea.
Neymar was ruled out for four weeks in mid-October with a hamstring injury
he suffered playing for his country in a 1-1 friendly draw against Nigeria.
A day after that October 13 outing in Singapore PSG reported that an MRI
scan showed that their star player had suffered “a grade two lesion” in his
left hamstring.
Brazil face Argentina on November 15 and South Korea four days later.