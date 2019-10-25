Injured Neymar misses Brazil friendlies

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 25, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain injury-hit

striker Neymar was left out of the Brazil squad announced Friday for

friendlies next month against Argentina and South Korea.

Neymar was ruled out for four weeks in mid-October with a hamstring injury

he suffered playing for his country in a 1-1 friendly draw against Nigeria.

A day after that October 13 outing in Singapore PSG reported that an MRI

scan showed that their star player had suffered “a grade two lesion” in his

left hamstring.

Brazil face Argentina on November 15 and South Korea four days later.