Fresh blood should be infused into Swechchhasebak League leadership: Quader

DHAKA, Oct 25, 2019 (BSS) – Fresh blood should be infused into the leadership of Awami Swechchhasebak League to make the organization pure as those who are involved with terrorism, corruption and drug business will not be absorbed into its new committee, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

“Those who are involved with corruption and drug abuse should be removed from leadership of Swechchhasebak League. Controversial persons and intruders will not get any place in new committee,” he said.

He said this while addressing a meeting with Swechchhasebak League leaders at the AL president’s Dhanmondi political office here.

Quader, also Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, urged the leaders of Swechchhasebak League not to bring any controversial person in the organization.

“Please bring clean-image persons in organization. We want to build leadership of clean image,” he said.

The AL general secretary also called upon the leaders of Swechchhasebak League to increase women leadership in the organization.

About BNP’s politics, he said the party (BNP) has lost its public support after being defeated in the general election. He urged the BNP leaders to take to streets to realize their demands.

AL Organizing Secretary and Swechchhasebak League former President AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Swechchhasebak League’s council preparatory committee convener Nirmal Ranjan Guha and its member secretary Mesbah Uddin Sachchu were present on the occasion, among others.