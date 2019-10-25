Bashundhara face Terengganu FC in crucial match tomorrow

DHAKA, Oct 25, 2019 (BSS)- Banshundhara Kings will take on Terengganu FC

of Malaysia in the crucial third and last group B match of the Sheikh Kamal

International Club Cup Football tournament scheduled to be held tomorrow

(Saturday) at MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram.

The match kicks off at 7 pm following the day’s other group B match

between the two Indian sides– Gokulam Kerela FC and Chennai City FC– at 4

PM.

It will be a do or die match for Bashundhara to confirm their last four

berth. The Bangladesh Premier League champions Bashundhara must have win the

match to go through the semi-final. Not only that, they will have to look at

the result of Gokulam Kerala FC and Chennai City FC.

Gokulam Kerala and Terengganu FC, the two favorite side of the tournament,

are in comfortable position in the group B table with four points each with a

win and a draw while Bashundhara Kings have three points with a win and a

lose. Chennai City FC already made their exit for the championship race

following their two consecutive defeats in the tournament.

If Gokulam Kerala and Terengganu FC able to win their last group matches,

then they will go through the semi-final with seven points. In that case

Bashundhara will have no chance to go to the last four spot.