Eliminating child marriage stressed for attaining SDGs

RANGPUR, Oct 25, 2019 (BSS) – Speakers at a discussion today stressed on

creating public awareness along with strict enforcement of the Child Marriage

Restraint Act-2017 to eliminate child marriage for attaining the sustainable

development goals (SDGs).

Officials and women rights’ activists said this at the event arranged in

observance of the International Day of the Girl Child-2019 at Bir Muktijoddha

Tipu Munshi auditorium in Kawnia upazila of the district.

With assistance of Plan International Bangladesh, RDRS Bangladesh organised

the event participated by officials, marriage registrars, religious leaders,

teachers, adolescents, women rights’ activists and journalists.

Assistant Commissioner (Land) of Kawnia upazila Jasmine Nahar attended the

discussion as the chief guest with Senior Manager (Women Rights Unit) of RDRS

Bangladesh Mezbahun Nahar in the chair.

Community Mobilisers of RDRS Bangladesh Parul Khatun and Ashraful Islam,

Assistant Teachers Shahidul Islam and Shree Abhoy Chandra also spoke.

Project Officer of Bangladesh Counter Trafficking in Persons Project of

RDRS Bangladesh Md Abdur Rahman discussed the Child Marriage Restraint Act-

2017 and policies for its implementation.

“Early marriage of premature girls leads them toward catastrophic lives

destroying their mental and physical health and future along with causing

neonatal and maternal deaths mostly in backward rural areas,” Rahman said.

Mezbahun Nahar stressed on creating awareness among parents, guardians,

community leaders and marriage registrars and strict implementation of the

Child Marriage Restraint Act-2017 to eradicate the social curse.

She laid emphasis on involving adolescents, youths, government and NGO

officials, public representatives, religious leaders, marriage registrars and

local community leaders for proper implementation of the Act.

The chief guest called for preventing child marriage through checking smart

national identity cards and birth registration documents before registering a

marriage to build a better society on way to achieve the SDGs by 2030.

She called upon the participants to play their leading roles in preventing

child marriage to flourish latent talents and leadership of girl children to

make them worthy citizens and ensure their equal rights.