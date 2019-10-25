NCL 3rd round kicks-off tomorrow

DHAKA, Oct 25, 2019 (BSS)- The first class cricketers will enjoy high
salary from the third round of the National Cricket League (NCL), which kicks
off tomorrow (Saturday) at different venues across the country.
A few days ago, the cricketers put forth a 13-point demands to Bangladesh
Cricket Board (BCB) and went for a strike, which only was lifted after the
board agreed to meet all of their demands.
One of the demands amongst 13 was to increase the match fee for the NCL
matches and the travel allowance. The players currently get BDT 35,000 for
per match with BDT 1,500 as travel allowance.
The BCB, however, said the players that they would get increased match fee
from the third round while they will also get the arrear of the first two
round of the matches.
“The BCB official told us that we would get increased match fee from the
third round but I have no idea about the amount,” said first class cricketer
Elias Sunny.
“They would also give the arrear of the first two round as far as I am
concerned.”
The cricketers, however, demanded BDT one lakh for per match in the NCL but
it is unlikely that they would get such amount.
A board official, however, said the BCB is sincere to fulfill all of the
demands raised by the players. In this connection, the CEO Nizamuddin
Chowdhury has already started the paperwork.
“We will address all demands raised by the cricketers and all of their
demand will be fulfilled in due course. We will increase their salary and
match fee as soon as possible and we will try to improve the infrastructure
development that the cricketers have pointed out,” BCB president Nazmul
Hassan Papon said after the meeting with players on Wednesday night.
Increasing the match fee of the NCL is the first step towards BCB’s promise
to fulfill all of the demands of the players. However, as usually four
matches will be held in two Tiers of NCL.
League leaders Khulna Division will take on Dhaka Division at the Sheikh
Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox’s Bazar in Tier-1 game while
Rajshahi Division will face off Rangpur in Cox’s Bazar Stadium.
The game between Khulna and Dhaka is crucial that Dhaka could topple Khulna
in point table if they can win the game. Khulna currently tops the table with
13.7 points while Dhaka’s point is 6.94.
Barishal Division will battle with Dhaka Metro at Shaheed Chandu Stadium in
Bogra in Tier-2 game while in another game of this Tier, Chattogram will lock
horns with Sylhet Division at Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi.
Barishal currently tops the table in this Tier with 12 points while Sylhet
closely followed them with 11.19 points.