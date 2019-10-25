NCL 3rd round kicks-off tomorrow

DHAKA, Oct 25, 2019 (BSS)- The first class cricketers will enjoy high

salary from the third round of the National Cricket League (NCL), which kicks

off tomorrow (Saturday) at different venues across the country.

A few days ago, the cricketers put forth a 13-point demands to Bangladesh

Cricket Board (BCB) and went for a strike, which only was lifted after the

board agreed to meet all of their demands.

One of the demands amongst 13 was to increase the match fee for the NCL

matches and the travel allowance. The players currently get BDT 35,000 for

per match with BDT 1,500 as travel allowance.

The BCB, however, said the players that they would get increased match fee

from the third round while they will also get the arrear of the first two

round of the matches.

“The BCB official told us that we would get increased match fee from the

third round but I have no idea about the amount,” said first class cricketer

Elias Sunny.

“They would also give the arrear of the first two round as far as I am

concerned.”

The cricketers, however, demanded BDT one lakh for per match in the NCL but

it is unlikely that they would get such amount.

A board official, however, said the BCB is sincere to fulfill all of the

demands raised by the players. In this connection, the CEO Nizamuddin

Chowdhury has already started the paperwork.

“We will address all demands raised by the cricketers and all of their

demand will be fulfilled in due course. We will increase their salary and

match fee as soon as possible and we will try to improve the infrastructure

development that the cricketers have pointed out,” BCB president Nazmul

Hassan Papon said after the meeting with players on Wednesday night.

Increasing the match fee of the NCL is the first step towards BCB’s promise

to fulfill all of the demands of the players. However, as usually four

matches will be held in two Tiers of NCL.

League leaders Khulna Division will take on Dhaka Division at the Sheikh

Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox’s Bazar in Tier-1 game while

Rajshahi Division will face off Rangpur in Cox’s Bazar Stadium.

The game between Khulna and Dhaka is crucial that Dhaka could topple Khulna

in point table if they can win the game. Khulna currently tops the table with

13.7 points while Dhaka’s point is 6.94.

Barishal Division will battle with Dhaka Metro at Shaheed Chandu Stadium in

Bogra in Tier-2 game while in another game of this Tier, Chattogram will lock

horns with Sylhet Division at Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi.

Barishal currently tops the table in this Tier with 12 points while Sylhet

closely followed them with 11.19 points.