18th NAM Summit kicks off, Bangladesh PM joins

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct 25, 2019 (BSS) – The 18th Summit of the Non-

Aligned Movement (NAM) kicked off here this morning with a call to uphold the

spirit of the forum and strengthen cooperation among its member states.

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the two-day summit of the

NAM, a forum of 120 developing countries, at Baku Congress Centre in the

Azerbaijan capital of Baku.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the opening ceremony of

the summit alongwith other heads of state and government and representatives

of the member states of the NAM at the Plenary Hall of Baku Cengress Centre.

On her arrival at the centre at 10 am, Sheikh Hasina was received by the

Azerbaijan president.

The other world leaders who joined the summit included Iranian President

Hassan Rouhani, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Malaysian Prime Minister

Dr Mahathir Mohammed, Djibouti President Ismail Omar, Ghanaian President Nana

Akufo-Addo, Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Pakistani President Arif

Alvi, Indian Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Turkmenistan President

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and

Herzegovina Bakir Izetbegovic, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Libyan Prime

Minister Fayez Mustafa al-Sarraj.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the current chairperson of the NAM,

delivered the opening remarks at the inaugural session of the summit.

After his speech, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev was elected chairman

unopposed of the NAM for the next three years.

After being elected the chairman, he pledged to build the NAM on the

basis of Bandung principles.

President of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly Tijjani

Muhammad-Bande also spoke at the opening session of the summit.

The hosts of the summit Azerbaijan, located at the crossroads of Eastern

Europe and Western Asia and populated by 10 million people, is a multi-ethnic

and multi-religious country, where 96 percent of its citizens are Muslims.

At the outset of the opening session of the summit, a minute’s silence

was observed as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the NAM leaders

who passed away since the 17th NAM Summit held in Venezuela in 2016.

The theme of general debate of the 18th NAM is “Upholding the Bandung

Principles to ensure concerted and adequate response to the challenges of

contemporary world”.

Sheikh Hasina will join Working Luncheon for heads of the delegation at

the Luncheon Hall of the centre and the Plenary Session.

In the evening, the prime minister will attend the official reception to

be hosted by Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev at Heydar Aliyev Center.

On the sidelines of the NAM Summit, the prime minister will call on his

Malaysian counterpart Dr Mahathir Mohammed this afternoon.

The NAM is a forum of 120 developing world states that are not formally

aligned with or against any major power bloc. It has 17 observer countries

and 10 observer organisations.

The forum is the second biggest organization after the UN. Today,

approximately 55 percent of the world’s population lives in the NAM member-

states.

These countries possess more than 75 percent of the world’s oil reserves

and more than 50 percent of gas reserves, as well as the biggest human and

natural resources.

Drawing on the principles agreed at the Bandung Conference in Indonesia

in 1955, the NAM was established in 1961 in Belgrade, Yugoslavia through an

initiative of the then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and ex-Yugoslav

President Josip Broz Tito.

Venezuela’s Margarita Island hosted the 17th NAM Summit in 2016.

NAM was founded during the collapse of the colonial system and the

independence struggles of the peoples of Africa, Asia, Latin America and

other regions of the world and at the height of the Cold War.

Its actions were a key factor in the decolonisation process, which later

led to the attainment of freedom and independence by many countries and

people and to the founding of tens of new sovereign states.

Throughout its history, the NAM has played a fundamental role in the

preservation of world peace and security.

The chairmanship of NAM will be built on three main priorities, among

others increasing the effectiveness of the Movement to further enhance the

reputation of the organisation on the global stage.

Other priorities are the promotion of the Bandung principles and the

strengthening of the unity within the Movement.