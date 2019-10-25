Education of ethnic people stressed for their mainstreaming

RANGPUR, Oct 25, 2019 (BSS) – Education of ethnic people along with
providing vocational and technical training has become crucial to turn them
into worthy citizens and skilled workforce for their development and
mainstreaming in the society.
The observation came on Thursday at a views-sharing meeting arranged by
Advocacy Platform ‘Network for non-mainstreamed marginalized communities
(NNMC) Foundation’ at a local hotel here for development of the ethnic
minority communities.
The district level officials of different government departments, upazila
level leaders and representatives of the ethnic and Dalits minority
communities for Sadar, Mithapukur and Badarganj upazilas and local
journalists participated in the event.
Presided over by Advocacy Officer of NNMC Foundation, Additional Deputy
Commissioner (General) Syed Enamul Kabir attended the meeting held at
conference room of Hotel North View in the city, as the chief guest.
Additional Superintendent of Police Abu Maruf Hossain delivered keynote
speech while Adviser of the Advocacy Forum Principal Fakhrul Anam Benzu
addressed the meeting as the guest of honour.
Assistant Police Commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police for Kotwali
Zone Zamir Uddin, Deputy Director of the Department of Youth Development
Dilgir Alam, Assistant Director of District Employment and Manpower Office
Amena Pervin, District Education Officer Shahrina Dilruba, Chairman of
Rangpur Engineering College AAM Al Amin, among others, addressed.
The speakers stressed on ensuring all fundamental rights of the ethnic
minority communities to free them from all sorts of deprivations to
accelerate their development for mainstreaming in the society.
Principal Benzu lauded various steps taken by the present government to
ensure fundamental rights like education, healthcare, food security, shelter
and social security of the ethnic minority communities for speeding up their
socioeconomic welfare.
The chief guest stressed on GO-NGO coordinated efforts for mainstreaming
of the ethnic minority communities making them competent in all aspects by
ensuring literacy, education, health services and socio-economic and
political empowerment.
He appreciated initiatives taken by the NNMC Foundation for sustainable
development and mainstreaming of the ethnic community people for ensuring
their opportunities of enjoying equal rights for their socio-economic
development.