Education of ethnic people stressed for their mainstreaming

RANGPUR, Oct 25, 2019 (BSS) – Education of ethnic people along with

providing vocational and technical training has become crucial to turn them

into worthy citizens and skilled workforce for their development and

mainstreaming in the society.

The observation came on Thursday at a views-sharing meeting arranged by

Advocacy Platform ‘Network for non-mainstreamed marginalized communities

(NNMC) Foundation’ at a local hotel here for development of the ethnic

minority communities.

The district level officials of different government departments, upazila

level leaders and representatives of the ethnic and Dalits minority

communities for Sadar, Mithapukur and Badarganj upazilas and local

journalists participated in the event.

Presided over by Advocacy Officer of NNMC Foundation, Additional Deputy

Commissioner (General) Syed Enamul Kabir attended the meeting held at

conference room of Hotel North View in the city, as the chief guest.

Additional Superintendent of Police Abu Maruf Hossain delivered keynote

speech while Adviser of the Advocacy Forum Principal Fakhrul Anam Benzu

addressed the meeting as the guest of honour.

Assistant Police Commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police for Kotwali

Zone Zamir Uddin, Deputy Director of the Department of Youth Development

Dilgir Alam, Assistant Director of District Employment and Manpower Office

Amena Pervin, District Education Officer Shahrina Dilruba, Chairman of

Rangpur Engineering College AAM Al Amin, among others, addressed.

The speakers stressed on ensuring all fundamental rights of the ethnic

minority communities to free them from all sorts of deprivations to

accelerate their development for mainstreaming in the society.

Principal Benzu lauded various steps taken by the present government to

ensure fundamental rights like education, healthcare, food security, shelter

and social security of the ethnic minority communities for speeding up their

socioeconomic welfare.

The chief guest stressed on GO-NGO coordinated efforts for mainstreaming

of the ethnic minority communities making them competent in all aspects by

ensuring literacy, education, health services and socio-economic and

political empowerment.

He appreciated initiatives taken by the NNMC Foundation for sustainable

development and mainstreaming of the ethnic community people for ensuring

their opportunities of enjoying equal rights for their socio-economic

development.