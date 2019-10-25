Rain likely across the country

DHAKA, Oct 25, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today

predicted that rain may occur at many parts of the country in the next 24

hours commencing at 9 am today.

“Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to

occur at most places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna,

Barishal and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Chattogram division

with moderately heavy to heavy falls at some places over the country,” said a

Met office bulletin issued this morning.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the

bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Thursday was recorded 34.4 degrees Celsius in

Cox’s Bazar, while today’s minimum temperature was 18.8 degrees Celsius in

Tangail.

The sun sets at 5:25 pm today and rises at 6:01 am tomorrow in the capital.