Drug peddler held with Phensidyl in C’nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Oct 25, 2019 (BSS)- Members of Rapid Action Battalion

(RAB) arrested an alleged illegal drug peddler with 320 bottles of Phensidyl

from Sabek Lavanga village under Shibganj upazila of the district last night.

The arrested person was identified as Md. Ashiq, 25, son of Md. Ataur

Rahman resident of Sabek Lavanga village under Nayalavanga union of Shibganj

upazila in the district.

RAB said, acting on detective information, an operation team of RAB-5 from

Chapainawabganj camp raided a bamboo bush in the aforesaid area around

11:35pm and arrested Ashiq with the Phensidyl.

Later, the arrested person was handed over to the police of Shibganj Thana

with a case, RAB added.