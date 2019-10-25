Drug peddler held with Phensidyl in C’nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Oct 25, 2019 (BSS)- Members of Rapid Action Battalion
(RAB) arrested an alleged illegal drug peddler with 320 bottles of Phensidyl
from Sabek Lavanga village under Shibganj upazila of the district last night.
The arrested person was identified as Md. Ashiq, 25, son of Md. Ataur
Rahman resident of Sabek Lavanga village under Nayalavanga union of Shibganj
upazila in the district.
RAB said, acting on detective information, an operation team of RAB-5 from
Chapainawabganj camp raided a bamboo bush in the aforesaid area around
11:35pm and arrested Ashiq with the Phensidyl.
Later, the arrested person was handed over to the police of Shibganj Thana
with a case, RAB added.