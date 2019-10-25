Samsung scion faces new bribery trial

SEOUL, Oct 25, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – The heir to the Samsung empire arrived at

court Friday for a retrial over a sprawling corruption scandal that threatens

to disrupt management at the world’s biggest smartphone and memory chip

maker.

Lee Jae-yong is vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics — where profits have

been falling for months — and was jailed for five years in 2017 for bribery,

embezzlement and other offences in connection with the scandal that brought

down South Korean president Park Geun-hye.

The 51-year-old was released a year later after an appeals court dismissed

most of his bribery convictions and gave him a suspended sentence, but that

decision was set aside by the Supreme Court in August, which ordered a

retrial.

Accompanied by his lawyers, Lee walked stony-faced into the Seoul High

Court for the new proceedings, only telling reporters: “I’m sorry for causing

many people concern. I apologise.”

The case centres on millions of dollars the Samsung group paid Park’s

secret confidante Choi Soon-sil, allegedly for government favours such as

ensuring a smooth transition for Lee to succeed his ailing father.

The scandal highlighted shady links between big business and politics in

South Korea, with the ousted president and her friend accused of taking

bribes from corporate bigwigs in exchange for preferential treatment.

The two women were both convicted and given decades-long jail sentences,

and are due to face separate retrials of their own.

But the Supreme Court’s decision does not bode well for Lee, as it ruled

that 8.6 billion won ($7.3 million) paid by Samsung should be considered as

bribes.

“A bribery case exceeding 5 billion won is not eligible for a suspended

jail term,” independent attorney Shin Jang-sik said. “I think he is likely to

return to prison.”

Lee has effectively been at the helm of the sprawling Samsung group since

his father and group chairman Lee Kun-hee was left bedridden by a heart

attack in 2014.

Both Lee’s father and grandfather — Samsung founder Lee Byung-chull — had

brushes with the law themselves but never served time behind bars.

– Trial of a century –

Samsung Electronics is the flagship subsidiary of the group, which is by

far the biggest of the family-controlled conglomerates, or chaebols, that

dominate business in the world’s 11th-largest economy.

Its overall turnover is equivalent to a fifth of the national gross

domestic product and it is crucial to South Korea’s economic health, with the

business daily Financial News calling the proceedings the “trial of the

century”.

But it comes with Samsung Electronics battling challenges from the US-China

trade war and tough export restrictions imposed by Tokyo on key supplies amid

a dispute with Seoul over wartime history.

It has flagged operating profits falling by more than half in the third

quarter due to a prolonged global chip market slump, and has faced

difficulties with the technology with some of its flagship new devices.

Lee is not being held in custody during the trial, but it is expected to

last for months and could deprive the firm of its top decision-maker.

While the firm’s daily business is managed by a board of directors, a

leadership vacuum would greatly hamper its ability to make major decisions,

stockbroker KB Securities said in a report.

The retrial added to uncertainty for the company, said a source with direct

knowledge, adding: “There are things that only Lee Jae-yong can do.”