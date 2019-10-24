No wrongdoer will be spared: Home Minister

DHAKA, Oct 24, 2019 (BSS) – Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said those who are involved with corruption, terrorism and militancy will not be pared rather all of them must face music.

The minister stated this while addressing the inaugural function of a representative conference of the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) here this evening.

With IDEB President AKMA Hamid in the chair, its General Secretary Md Shamsur Rahman gave the welcome speech.

About the recent Bhola incident, Kamal said the government is working to find out the culprits behind the heinous act.

“Five persons involved in the incident have already been arrested while three of them have been put on remand. Technical team of police is working with Facebook authorities to arrest the remaining miscreants,” he added.

Noting that 16 were awarded with capital punishment in the Nusrat murder case through proper investigation, the minister said a flawless charge sheet will be given soon in BUET student Abrar killing case after identifying the miscreants involved in the murder.