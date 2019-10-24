BUP celebrates UN Day holding seminar on peacekeeping missions

DHAKA, Oct 24, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) today celebrated the UN day on its campus here by organizing a seminar on UN Peace Keeping Missions.

Department of International Relation (IR) under the faculty of Security and Strategic Studies (FSSS) organised the seminar titled “UN Peacekeeping Missions and Bangladesh: Allaying Future Uncertainties and Utilizing Opportunities” at the Bijoy Auditorium.

Adjutant General of Bangladesh Army Major General Mohammad Humayun Kabir spoke as the chief guest while BUP Vice Chancellor Major General Md Emdad-Ul-Bari and Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor M Abul Kashem Mozumder as the special guests.

Chairman of the Dhaka University’s International Relations Department Professor Dr. Rashed Uz Zaman presented the keynote paper while Dean of BUP’s FSSS moderated the seminar.

Speakers highlighted the contributions, achievements, future uncertainties and utilizing opportunities of Bangladesh in the UN Peacekeeping Missions.

Officials of armed forces, teachers and students of BUP were also present at the seminar.

The UN Day is being celebrated

in the country today as elsewhere in the world with the theme “Greening the Blue’.