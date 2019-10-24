Japan’s KDDI to invest in Bangladesh for 5G network

DHAKA, Oct 24, 2019 (BSS) – Japan’s second largest telecom company KDDI has shown its interest to invest in Bangladesh’s 5G network, IOT, other digital technologies and special economic zones and connectivity sectors.

The information was revealed when a two-member KDDI delegation led by its Global ICT Division General Manager Hiroyasu (Hiro) Morishita called on Posts and Telecommunications Division Minister Mustafa Jabbar at his ministry office in the Secretariat here today, said a press release.

The minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the telecom and digital technology sector of the country has become a thirst sector for the foreign investment in the last 11 years.

Jabbar termed Japan as a true friend of Bangladesh and urged the Japanese entrepreneurs to invest here taking advantages of the prevailing investment friendly environment.

Earlier in 2018, the minister joined an IT week in Japan and urged the KDDI authority to invest in Bangladesh’s IT sector. Subsequently, the KDDI delegation is visiting Bangladesh for feasibility study in this regard.

The KDDI delegation informed the minister that they will open an office in Dhaka soon and identify the sectors for investment.

The other member of the KDDI delegation was Deputy Managing Director of its Singapore ICT Sales Department Takeshi Awa.