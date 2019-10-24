Rain, thunder showers likely at many places including capital

DHAKA, Oct 24, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted rain or thunder showers at many places over the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9am today.

“Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions and at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country”, said a BMD bulletin issued here today.

” The day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the Country”, the bulletin added.

As an outlook for the next 72 hours the met office predicted the rainfall activity may decrease at the end of the period. The highest temperature on Wednesday was recorded 34.5 degrees Celsius in Rangamati under Chattogram division while today’s minimum temperature was 20.6 degrees Celsius in Nikli under Dhaka division.

Highest rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6 am today was recorded 51 millimeters (mm) at Khulna. The sun sets at 5:25 pm today and rises at 6:00 am tomorrow in the capital.