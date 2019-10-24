BKB recovers TK 1093.51cr in Khulna region

KHULNA, Oct 24, 2019 (BSS) -Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) in Khulna region

has recovered Taka 1093.51 crore including classified and outstanding loans

while Taka 973.90 crore last fiscal year and Taka 119.61 crore during this

fiscal year so far, officials said here today.

BKB in Khulna region also has disbursed Taka 929.34 crore as loans in the

2018-19 fiscal year to help boost rural economy and generate employment

through enhancing agricultural and non-agricultural production in the region.

Assistant General Manager (AGM) of Krishi Bank in Khulna Region Shikder

Towhidul Islam told BSS today that in Khulna administrative division the bank

has set a target of disbursing Taka 1,463.20 crore as loans among 69,917

farmers and recovering Taka 973.90 crore through its 88 branches last 2018-19

fiscal year in the region.

“We are very much confident to attain the disbursement and recovery

targets through our quality and pro-people banking services,” he said adding

that the achievement in disbursement and recovery is 67 percent and 95

percent respectively by the end of July 31, 2019.

The Krishi bank has attained an ever highest profit of Taka 35.96 crore

during the 2018-19 financial year, up by Taka 29.43 crore than that of the

previous fiscal, he added.

Main objectives of the loans are of creating an intensive investment scope

for the agro-based SMEs in the light of the government industrial policy and

for supplementing the government’s efforts to attain food security and

economic emancipation.

Various business fields especially software, agro-processing and IT

business, agriculture, plantation, fisheries, poultry, tissue culture and

leather goods have been selected for investment.