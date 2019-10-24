BKB recovers TK 1093.51cr in Khulna region

KHULNA, Oct 24, 2019 (BSS) -Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) in Khulna region
has recovered Taka 1093.51 crore including classified and outstanding loans
while Taka 973.90 crore last fiscal year and Taka 119.61 crore during this
fiscal year so far, officials said here today.
BKB in Khulna region also has disbursed Taka 929.34 crore as loans in the
2018-19 fiscal year to help boost rural economy and generate employment
through enhancing agricultural and non-agricultural production in the region.
Assistant General Manager (AGM) of Krishi Bank in Khulna Region Shikder
Towhidul Islam told BSS today that in Khulna administrative division the bank
has set a target of disbursing Taka 1,463.20 crore as loans among 69,917
farmers and recovering Taka 973.90 crore through its 88 branches last 2018-19
fiscal year in the region.
“We are very much confident to attain the disbursement and recovery
targets through our quality and pro-people banking services,” he said adding
that the achievement in disbursement and recovery is 67 percent and 95
percent respectively by the end of July 31, 2019.
The Krishi bank has attained an ever highest profit of Taka 35.96 crore
during the 2018-19 financial year, up by Taka 29.43 crore than that of the
previous fiscal, he added.
Main objectives of the loans are of creating an intensive investment scope
for the agro-based SMEs in the light of the government industrial policy and
for supplementing the government’s efforts to attain food security and
economic emancipation.
Various business fields especially software, agro-processing and IT
business, agriculture, plantation, fisheries, poultry, tissue culture and
leather goods have been selected for investment.