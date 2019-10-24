UNICEF-supported Nutrition Corner launched in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Oct 24, 2019 (BSS) – Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) with UNICEF
assistance has launched a Nutrition Corner aiming at improving nourishment of
the under-five age group children, adolescents, pregnant and lactating
mothers.
Mayor of Rangpur Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa inaugurated the Nutrition
Corner in a colourful function arranged at the City Bhaban on Wednesday
afternoon as the chief guest.
UNICEF Rangpur Field Office is extending support and providing inputs in
running the Nutrition Corner as part of its Joint Urban Programme with
Rangpur City Corporation.
An orientation on ‘Integrating minimum package of nutrition interventions
into the urban health service delivery systems’ was organized for service
providers of different health facilities at City Bhaban conference room
marking the occasion.
Officials of UNICEF, RpCC, its Ward Councilors, representatives from
government and non-governmental organisations and health service providing
facilities participated in the event.
Mayor Mostafizar Rahman as the chief guest attended the orientation
moderated by Chief Medical Officer of RpCC Dr. Kamruzzaman Ibne Taz.
UNICEF Nutrition Officer Sheikh Shahidul Hassan and Rangpur Civil Surgeon
Dr. Herambo Kumar Roy addressed.
UNICEF Health Officer Dr Nazmun Nahar, its Child Protection Officer Jesmin
Hossain, UNICEF Education Officer Sifat-E-Islam, UNICEF Communication for
Development Officer Monjur Ahmed also spoke.
Citing findings of the Child Well-being Survey-2016 conducted by
Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics with UNICEF-funding, UNICEF Nutrition Officer
Sheikh Shahidul Hassan discussed nutrition situation of under-five children
in Rangpur city.
“Some 26 percent children of the under five-year age group are stunted, 20
percent of them are severely underweight and 31 percent new born babies are
not breastfed within one hour of birth in Rangpur city,” he quoted.
“The child nutrition situation in slum areas is worse than non-slum areas
in the city. Malnutrition among children and mother has adverse effect for
child survival and their long-term wellbeing,” Hassan added.
Mayor Mostafa stressed on ensuing better nutrition service coordination
among all health service providing facilities, enhance capacity of health
service providers and create awareness among citizens to improve the
nutrition situation in Rangpur city.
He appreciated UNICEF assistance for opening of the Nutrition Corner and
supporting Rangpur City Corporation Urban Programme through its Child
Friendly City Initiatives since 2018.