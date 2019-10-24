UNICEF-supported Nutrition Corner launched in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Oct 24, 2019 (BSS) – Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) with UNICEF

assistance has launched a Nutrition Corner aiming at improving nourishment of

the under-five age group children, adolescents, pregnant and lactating

mothers.

Mayor of Rangpur Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa inaugurated the Nutrition

Corner in a colourful function arranged at the City Bhaban on Wednesday

afternoon as the chief guest.

UNICEF Rangpur Field Office is extending support and providing inputs in

running the Nutrition Corner as part of its Joint Urban Programme with

Rangpur City Corporation.

An orientation on ‘Integrating minimum package of nutrition interventions

into the urban health service delivery systems’ was organized for service

providers of different health facilities at City Bhaban conference room

marking the occasion.

Officials of UNICEF, RpCC, its Ward Councilors, representatives from

government and non-governmental organisations and health service providing

facilities participated in the event.

Mayor Mostafizar Rahman as the chief guest attended the orientation

moderated by Chief Medical Officer of RpCC Dr. Kamruzzaman Ibne Taz.

UNICEF Nutrition Officer Sheikh Shahidul Hassan and Rangpur Civil Surgeon

Dr. Herambo Kumar Roy addressed.

UNICEF Health Officer Dr Nazmun Nahar, its Child Protection Officer Jesmin

Hossain, UNICEF Education Officer Sifat-E-Islam, UNICEF Communication for

Development Officer Monjur Ahmed also spoke.

Citing findings of the Child Well-being Survey-2016 conducted by

Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics with UNICEF-funding, UNICEF Nutrition Officer

Sheikh Shahidul Hassan discussed nutrition situation of under-five children

in Rangpur city.

“Some 26 percent children of the under five-year age group are stunted, 20

percent of them are severely underweight and 31 percent new born babies are

not breastfed within one hour of birth in Rangpur city,” he quoted.

“The child nutrition situation in slum areas is worse than non-slum areas

in the city. Malnutrition among children and mother has adverse effect for

child survival and their long-term wellbeing,” Hassan added.

Mayor Mostafa stressed on ensuing better nutrition service coordination

among all health service providing facilities, enhance capacity of health

service providers and create awareness among citizens to improve the

nutrition situation in Rangpur city.

He appreciated UNICEF assistance for opening of the Nutrition Corner and

supporting Rangpur City Corporation Urban Programme through its Child

Friendly City Initiatives since 2018.