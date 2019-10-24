Cricket on track as players, BCB impasse resolved

DHAKA, Oct 23, 2019 (BSS) – The cricket finally backed on track after the impasse between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the cricketers has been quelled, ending all speculations.

After an amicable solution, as claimed by the BCB, it is decided that the practice camp for the upcoming India series begins on Friday and the players will join here.

The uncertainty that loomed over Bangladesh’s India tour, starting on November 3, was also quashed after the loggerheads between them came to an end.

The third round of the National Cricket League, which was due to start tomorrow (Thursday), now deferred for two days to start on Saturday.

The BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon said they decided in principle to agree all of the demands put forth by the players, for which they stopped cricketing activities in the last two days.

The BCB boss made it clear that they indeed had agreed to resolve the 11-point demands but the two new demands that the players latter added, including a fair share of revenue from BCB’s income is not considered for the time being.

The main point of the 11-point demand was to increase players’ say in cricket matters and an improvement of the pay packages of domestic cricketers.

They also urged for an improvement of pay packages for groundsmen, as well as for more respect and remuneration for local coaches, who they said suffered in comparison with foreign coaches.

“As I said earlier that most of the demands were met while rest is in process to be met, we have no problem to comply with what players want,” Papon said here on Wednesday after the meeting with the players.

“I heard they added two new points but we can’t discuss about those two points in the board. So for the time being, those are put on hold and the players have no problem,” he added.

“Their demand was to increase the infrastructure facilities, financial package and increase the transfer and dearness allowance to which we agreed and we would execute one by one very soon. The Dhaka Premier League (DPL) will be held the way as it was before introduction of the draft system and the BPL will be organized as it was before with reintroduction of the franchise system in the next year.”

“Another demand was to allow them to play more than two foreign domestic leagues but it will be under consideration. If such situation comes that a player is offered to play more than two domestic leagues abroad, we’ll discuss it in board. Actually some matters are involved in it and the players understood that.”

Papon said he was happy with the solution. “I can say I am happy. But I can’t say whether the players are happy. I think they are also happy.”

Bangladesh Test captain Shakib Al Hasan who led for the players in discussion with the board said he is happy for the time being, but only can express his satisfaction fully if the things are executed properly.

“Till now, I am happy. The board promised to resolve all the matters one by one very soon. I hope they will do it in quickest possible time,” Shakib said.

Shakib informed that the board would discuss about the latest two new demands put forward by them later and he has no problem with it.

“We raised those two demands just now and the board needs time to discuss about it. I am okay with it for the time being.”

The ace all-rounder also said that the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) president Naimur Rahman Durjoy, also the board director, ensured them the election of the CWAB will be held very soon.

“After the NCL, we’ll discuss about the CWAB. Naimur Rahman ensured us that only the current players will be involved with CWAB.”