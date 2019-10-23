MoU singed to build HSIA’s 3rd terminal

DHAKA, Oct 23, 2019 (BSS) – Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with fact finding mission of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to construct the third terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).

The signing ceremony was held at the ministry’s conference room at secretariat with the presence of State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali.

The state minister said the government is interested to build the third terminal to facilitate international standard to the passengers.

Ali said his ministry is working relentlessly to build a pro-people aviation sector in the country under able and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Civil aviation and tourism secretary M Mohibul Haque, Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAB) chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mofidur Rahman and senior officials of JICA were present.

The project with an estimated cost of Tk 13,610.47 crore got nod of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on October 24, 2017.

Of the total project cost, Tk 2,395.69 crore will come from the state exchequer while the rest Tk 11,214.78 crore as project assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The new international passenger terminal building is set to have a floor area of roughly 22.5 lakh square feet whereas the exiting two terminals of HSIA have space of around 10 lakh square feet together.

The HSIA’s expansion is set to increase the airport’s annual passenger handling capacity from the current eight million to approximately 20 million, and the cargo capacity from 200,000 to 500,000 tonnes.